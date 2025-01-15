Charles Nelson Ammons sentenced to 12 years plus 15 years to life for the attempted murder of a police officer in April of 2022

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, Charles Nelson Ammons was sentenced to 12 years plus 15 years to life in prison after he was convicted of the attempted murder of a peace officer with a gun and using force to resist a peace officer.

On April 15, 2022, Pismo Beach Police Corporal Chris Siglin was on a motorcycle patrol in uniform when he attempted to stop Ammon who had made an illegal turn in Pismo Beach stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Ammons ignored the lights, sirens, hand gestures, verbal commands, and loudspeaker used by Corporal Siglin to get him to pull over noted the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, when Corporal Siglin pulled his motorcycle next to Ammons' van and opened the driver-side door, Ammons pulled out and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at Corporal Siglin's head and pulled the trigger.

Fortunately for Corporal Siglin, the gun did not fire because the ammunition had been loaded backwards into the magazine shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Corporal Siglin, Pismo Beach Police Officer Tyler Smith, and two off-duty Santa Maria Police Officers on vacation wrestled Ammon out of his van and into custody detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Ammons was convicted following a second jury trial after the initial jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision on the charges of attempted murder and felony resisting arrest when they voted 11 to one in favor of a guilty verdict explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office stated it elected to re-try Ammons on all charges which resulted in this life sentence.

During the second jury trial, the jury also found true several aggravating factors including the crimes involved great violence, threat of great bodily harm, or other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, or callousness; the defendant used a weapon to commit the crimes; the victim was particularly vulnerable; and the defendant engaged in violent conduct that indicates a serious danger to society detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"Our community owes Officer Chris Siglin a debt of gratitude for his selfless service to our community," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "I am grateful that this defendant has received what is essentially a life sentence in prison today. Law enforcement professionals are our neighbors, friends, and family members who deserve our continual support and respect. When they have been victimized, they deserve justice."

Ammons is next due in court on March 24, 2025, in Department 9 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court to determine the amount of restitution he owes for his crimes added the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.