Charles Ammons convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer and felony resisting arrest

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Thursday that Charles Nelson Ammons has been found guilty of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer and felony resisting arrest by force.

Ammons, 50, was convicted by a San Luis Obispo County jury of two felony counts including premeditated and deliberate attempted murder of a peace officer and resisting a peace officer by use of force stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

The jury in this case also found true the following aggravating factors:

Defendant Used a Weapon During the Commission of their Crimes

Crimes Involved Great Violence, Threat of Great Bodily Harm, or Other Acts Disclosing a High Degree of Cruelty, Viciousness, or Callousness

Victim Officer was Particularly Vulnerable

Defendant Engaged in Violent Conduct Indicating a Serious Danger to Society

During the week-long trial, the jury heard evidence that on April 15, 2022, Pismo Beach Police Corporal Christ Siglin was riding a police motorcycle while on uniformed patrol when he attempted a traffic stop on Ammon's van for making an illegal turn in a busy downtown corridor in Pismo Beach detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Ammons ignored the Corporal's lights and sirens, hand signals, loudspeaker, and verbal commands to pull over stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, when Corporal Siglin pulled his motorcycle next to Ammons' van and opened the driver-side door, Ammons withdrew and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at Corporal Siglin's head and pulled the trigger.

The handgun failed to fire because the bullets had been loaded backwards into the magazine

Corporal Siglin, Pismo Beach Police Officer Tyler Smith, and two off-duty officers with the Santa Maria Police Department wrestled Ammons to the ground and took him into custody explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

This was the second jury trial for Ammons' actions on April 15, 2022 shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

In the first trial, the jury convicted Ammons on charges of assault on a peace officer, possession of a non-registered loaded firearm in a vehicle, and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content over 0.2 percent while having two prior DUI conviction, but the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the charges of attempted murder and felony resisting arrest explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the jury in the first trial voted 11 to one in favor of guilt for the charges of attempted murder and felony resisting arrest and the District Attorney's Office decided to re-try Ammons on those charges.

Ammons is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2024, in Department 9 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court where he faces a maximum sentence of ten years and eight months plus 15 years to life in state prison shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Ammons has remained in custody since his arrest added the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"Today, justice was served when a local jury found Charles Nelson Ammons guilty of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "Law enforcement officers like Pismo Beach Police Officer Chris Siglin are courageous public servants who put their lives on the line to protect all of us every day. They deserve our appreciation and respect, and when they have been victimized, the criminal and victim justice system should provide justice for them, like it did today."