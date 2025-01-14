Pismo Beach man arrested for arranging to meet a minor for sex acts

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – A 59-year-old Pismo Beach man was arrested Tuesday in a Grover Beach parking lot for arranging to meet a person he believed to be 15-years-old for sex acts.

The arrest comes after an investigation related to intercepting child sexual predators online shared the Grover Beach Police Department in a press release Tuesday.

The 59-year-old was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

PC 288.4(a)(1)-Arranging a Meeting with a Minor for Lewd Purposes

PC 228.4(b)-Meeting with a Minor for Lewd Purposes

The Grover Beach Police Department thanked the Arroyo Grande Police Department's Detective Unit for their role in the investigation and encouraged parents to speak with their children about the dangers of meeting strangers online.