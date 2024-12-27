Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Driver arrested for suspected DUI after hitting two parked cars and flipping their vehicle Friday

San Luis Obispo Police Department
By
today at 10:45 am
Published 10:55 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A driver was uninjured after hitting two parked cars and flipping their vehicle on Mission Street. That driver was later arrested for suspected DUI Friday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a rollover incident in the 800 block of Mission Street stated a tweet from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the driver hit two parked vehicles before their car flipped and, after it was determined the driver was uninjured, they were arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.

The image below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo Police Department, shows the vehicle on its top Friday morning.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

