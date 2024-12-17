Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo woman facing felony child endangerment charge after six-month-old tests positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl

KEYT
By
today at 4:28 pm
Published 4:41 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 37-year-old San Luis Obispo woman is facing additional charges after her six-month-old child tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

On Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, officers conducted a probation compliance check in the 900 block of Olive Street stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

During the check, a 37-year-old San Luis Obispo woman was found to have a substantial quantity of narcotics and she was taken into custody for violating her probation detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Child welfare services were called to take custody of the woman's six-month-old child added the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, later testing showed that the six-month-old had been exposed to both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 37-year-old remains in custody and is now facing the following charges:

  • PC 273a(a)-Felony Child Endangerment
  • H&S 11351-Possession of Narcotic/Controlled Substance for Sale
  • H&S 11377(a)- Possession of Methamphetamine
  • H&S 11375(b)(2)- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

