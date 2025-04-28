Warming and drying Monday, tracking a warming trend

Gusty winds will keep skies clear in Santa Barbara through the early Monday morning. Most other areas will wake up to some marine layer influence and areas of fog. The clearing pattern will be much quicker than the last few days and most areas will have a bright evening ahead! As high pressure builds in, temperatures begin to warm as well. Highs will rise into the 50s and 60s by the beaches with mid 60s inland. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Gaviota Coast from 5pm through early tomorrow morning.

Clear skies last through Tuesday. Most areas will wake up to a beautiful sunrise, however a few fog prone areas will not be as lucky. Make sure to travel safely in Lompoc, Santa Ynez and other fog prone areas as low clouds will hold through the early morning. Skies clear quickly sand most of the viewing area will have sunshine and warmer temperatures. We rise by 5 degrees in most areas, it will be the warmest day of the week. Winds may be strong near the south facing beaches yet again and another Wind Advisory is possible for the Gaviota Coast.

Wednesday will be our next mini weather pattern shift as high pressure exits and a new low pressure system develops. The marine layer reappears for most and fog develops. Thursday will be cooler as more marine clouds prevent warming and low pressure moves closer to the area. As we approach the weekend another system will bring extra clouds and the chance for rain. More info to come.