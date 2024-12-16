Three men arrested for arranging to meet a minor for sex after undercover sting operation

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Three men were arrested for arranging to meet a child who was actually a member of law enforcement who was part of an undercover sting operation in San Luis Obispo Thursday.

On Dec. 12, 2024, investigators from the Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office worked together on a sting operation aimed at intercepting child sexual predators in San Luis Obispo stated a press release Monday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, a 40-year-old Santa Maria man; a 42-year-old man also from Santa Maria; and a 29-year-old Oceano man were all arrested during the operation after each had previously arranged to meet a person they believed to be 15 for sex.

The person the men had contacted was an undercover detective shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

All three men were arrested and booked for arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes added the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.