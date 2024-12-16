Fugitive who escaped Washington state correctional facility arrested in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Ronald James Hart, a fugitive who had escaped from a correctional facility in Washington state, was arrested in San Luis Obispo and remains in custody awaiting extradition.

On Nov. 20, 2024, officers spoke with two men in a vehicle illegally parked in a disabled space at the Conserv Fuel on Santa Rosa Street stated a press release Monday from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

One of the men in the illegally parked vehicle who did not have identification, provided multiple names to officers and was eventually cited for violating Penal Code 148.9(a)-Misdemeanor Providing False Identification to a Peace Officer detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, officers spoke with the same man again in the 700 block of Foothill and the man again gave "several false names" and was arrested for violating Penal Code 529(a)(3)-Felony Falsely Impersonating Another explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, officers were able to identify the man as 40-year-old Ronald James Hart of Elma, Washington, a fugitive who escaped from a correctional facility in Washington state.

Hart was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a misdemeanor charge for identity theft with intent to defraud and a felony charge of being a fugitive without an arrest warrant which allows for him to remain in custody while awaiting extradition back to Washington explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.