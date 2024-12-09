Cal Poly student suffers non-life-threatening injuries after on-campus assault by six men

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A male Cal Poly student was physically assaulted by six men early Saturday morning in Poly Canyon Village.

The student suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the incident shared the Communications staff with California Polytechnic State University to Your News Channel on Monday.

On Dec. 7, around 3 a.m., a group of six men between the ages of 18 and 20 were driving a white four-door sedan when they stopped to physically assault a male student on the pathway between Inyo and Buena Vista in Poly Canyon Village stated a Clery Act Notification sent to the campus by the University.

When a crime covered under the Clery Act happens, campus officials are required by law to determine if there is an ongoing threat to campus and to decide if a timely warning needs to be issued explained Cal Poly.

According to Cal Poly, law enforcement is asking the public for help in their investigation and anyone with information about this or other criminal activity on campus is asked to contact the Cal Poly Police Department at 805-756-2281 or via email at police@calpoly.edu.

Additionally, tipsters can report their information while remaining anonymous by calling the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.