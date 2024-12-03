Madonna Inn’s customized rug returned after the business turned to the public for help

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Madonna Inn's customized rug has been returned to the iconic business after being stolen multiple times and a reward posted, but the culprits remain at large.

Amanda Rich, Marketing Manager with the Madonna Inn, shared with Your News Channel that the rug was returned on Tuesday, Dec. 2, but, because the rug was returned anonymously, the reward money went unclaimed.

The anonymous returner was not so anonymous though noted Rich. She explains that the San Luis Obispo Police Department did make contact with the parents of the getaway driver from the latest theft.

Rich added that she hopes the publicity of the serial thefts will deter future thieves and that the rug can greet customers as they enter the building.

Your News Channel reached out to the San Luis Obispo Police Department for further information and according to the law enforcement agency, the case is still active, but because the rug was returned "no questions asked", no charges are currently being recommended to the District Attorney's Office.