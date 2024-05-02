Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Madonna Inn rug thefts being investigated by SLO Police

KEYT
By ,
Published 4:37 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking help identifying thieves at the Madonna Inn.

"It's just fun. It's fun to be here. It's beautiful, it's gorgeous. It feels like a getaway," said Lily Ramsey and Isabella Roberts, visitors from Fremont.

Inn staff said they want the thefts to stop before someone gets hurt.

"This is the fourth time that our Madonna rug has been stolen," said Amanda Rich with the Madonna Inn.

The Inn is working with Cal Poly and SLOPD on the investigation.

"Moving forward, we're probably going to try to put some sort of identification on it or a tracking device so that if it does get taken, we'll be able to find it again," said Rich.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SLO Police.

"We just hope that it continues to be a place for anybody and everybody to come and enjoy," said Rich.

To learn more about recent Inn thefts, click here.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
Madonna Inn
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content