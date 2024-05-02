Madonna Inn rug thefts being investigated by SLO Police

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking help identifying thieves at the Madonna Inn.

"It's just fun. It's fun to be here. It's beautiful, it's gorgeous. It feels like a getaway," said Lily Ramsey and Isabella Roberts, visitors from Fremont.

Inn staff said they want the thefts to stop before someone gets hurt.

"This is the fourth time that our Madonna rug has been stolen," said Amanda Rich with the Madonna Inn.

The Inn is working with Cal Poly and SLOPD on the investigation.

"Moving forward, we're probably going to try to put some sort of identification on it or a tracking device so that if it does get taken, we'll be able to find it again," said Rich.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SLO Police.

"We just hope that it continues to be a place for anybody and everybody to come and enjoy," said Rich.

