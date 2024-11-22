Crash on southbound Highway 101 at Wellsona Road causes minor injuries to Gonzales man and potential injuries to a horse

WELLSONA, Calif. – A traffic collision on southbound Highway 101 Thursday morning resulted in minor injuries to a driver and potential injuries to a horse.

On Nov. 21, around 8:50 a.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 at Wellsona Road stated a press release Friday from the CHP.

Arriving officer determined that a 47-year-old Peoria, Arizona man was driving a black 2012 Ford F-450 with a passenger while towing a horse trailer eastbound on Wellsona Road, west of Highway 101 when, for still unknown reasons, he crossed directly into the path of a southbound red 2020 Ram 1500 pickup driven by a 37-year-old man from Gonzales shared the CHP.

According to the CHP, the Ram collided with the left side of the horse trailer, resulting in minor injuries to the chest and lower back of the Gonzales man who detailed his injuries to first responders at the scene.

A horse was also potentially injured by the collision and the extent of the animal's injuries is pending a veterinary examination explained the CHP on the phone with Your News Channel.

Alcohol nor drugs were not determined to have played a role in the crash which is currently under investigation added the CHP.