Paso Robles man hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on eastbound Creston Road

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 61-year-old Paso Robles man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Creston Road near Creston Ridge Lane Wednesday.

On Nov. 13, around 4:15 p.m., a 61-year-old Paso Robles man was driving eastbound on Creston Road in his 2008 Toyota Highlander and approaching Creston Ridge Lane at about 55 miles per hour stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) Thursday.

As the Paso Robles man was approaching the slight left turn in Creston Road, he made "an unsafe turning movement to the right" which caused his Toyota to leave the roadway detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, the Toyota left the paved portions of the roadway, collided with a fence along the road, and the vehicle's momentum carried it into a utility pole and a tree.

Both airbags in the Toyota deployed as a result of the collisions and the driver was wearing his seatbelt shared the CHP.

The 61-year-old had abrasions to his abdomen, a fractured right femur, and had chest pains at the scene before he was transported by a San Luis ambulance to Sierra Vista Medical Center for further treatment detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the crash, but their investigation into the incident is ongoing.