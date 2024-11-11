County Public Health warns Five Cities area about upcoming changes in local water taste and smell

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Residents of the Five Cities Area may notice a change in the taste and smell of their water as the San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works changes the disinfectant in the Lopez Project distribution system from Nov. 13 through Dec. 2.

According to a press release from the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Health, the change in disinfectant will impact the cities of Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Oceano, Avila Beach, and Port San Luis.

The image below, courtesy of the County of San Luis Obispo, shows the extent of impacted communities and the reach of the Lopez Water Project pipelines included in the alert.

The current disinfectant of a blended chlorine treatment is being replaced by a free chlorine one, also known as a chlorine burn, and aligns with water management practices in other parts of the country detailed the County of San Luis Obispo.

Some people may not notice a change while others may notice a taste or smell similar to a swimming pool warned the County of San Luis Obispo.

The County of San Luis Obispo recommends that you can boil your water, use a carbon filter, or let the water sit uncovered overnight to allow the chlorine to dissipate to counter the change in smell and taste.

If you have any questions or concerns about your water supply, San Luis Obispo County asks that residents contact their local water provider.