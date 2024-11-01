‘Healing Practitioner’ David Cruz Padilla of Paso Robles arrested for sexual assault; Police expect more victims to come forward

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – David Cruz Padilla of Paso Robles was arrested Thursday in connection with the sexual assault of a woman inside his home where she was looking to use his services as a "healing practitioner".

The Paso Robles Police Department believes other people may have been victimized by Padilla and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Elizabeth Place at 805-227-7429 or the Paso Robles Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-237-6464.

A Spanish-language version of the original press release was made available to the public as the suspect is alleged to have targeted the Spanish-speaking community shared the Paso Robles Police Department in their press release about the arrest Friday.

On Oct. 31, officers received a report from a woman who reported she was sexually assaulted by a man, later identified as 59-year-old David Cruz Padilla, at his home in the 400 block of Oak Hill Road stated the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police, Padilla is a well-known "healing practitioner" who claims to use various techniques to relieve pain.

Padilla has not been medically trained added the Paso Robles Police Department.

During an investigation, it was revealed that Padilla has treated multiple women and potentially underage girls inside of his home and that similar acts of sexual violence may have happened to other women but have not been reported detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

Padilla was arrested Thursday and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on several felony charges explained the Paso Robles Police Department.

The Paso Robles Police Department encourages anyone who may have been victimized to report what happened and confidential support and resources are available for anyone who is a sexual assault survivor.