San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews investigated potential residential fire in Deer Canyon northeast of Arroyo Grande

KEYT
By
today at 11:17 am
Published 11:26 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters investigated a potential residential fire near the 1900 block of Deer Canyon Road, northeast of Arroyo Grande Thursday.

As of 11:39 p.m., firefighters were waived from the response and the incident was confirmed as a false alarm stated the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, on-scene crews reported there was the smell of burning wood in the area, but were called off when they did not find the source after an investigation of the area.

All residents of the home were safely waiting outside as crews searched for the source of the smell shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
arroyo grande
Deer Canyon
fire investigation
KEYT
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

