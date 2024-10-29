Man arrested for negligently shooting a gun Thursday morning in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 41-year-old man was taken into custody after shots were fired Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Oak Street.

On Oct. 29, around 8:33 a.m., officers were dispatched for a call of a man yelling in the 500 block of Oak Street and while heading to the scene, the caller reported hearing multiple gunshots stated the Paso Robles Police Department in a press release Tuesday.

Arriving officers also heard gunshots as they approached Oak Street and a witness said that a man was seen leaving the area in a black SUV just before officers arrived detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police, officers saw a man entering the back seat of a black SUV parked one block north of the call location and officers made contact with the man.

During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a loaded firearm and spent shell casings inside and the 41-year-old man was taken into custody without further incident explained the Paso Robles Police Department.

No injuries were reported during the response and the man was booked for negligent discharge of a firearm detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers learned from a female acquaintance of the arrested man that the pair may have been involved in an argument at the time of the reported gunfire and it is unclear if the woman was present during the incident shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Place at 805-227-7429.