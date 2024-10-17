Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Police turn to public for help identifying man who stole $3700 worth of copper and threatened Home Depot employee with a knife

San Luis Obispo Police Department
By
today at 10:34 am
Published 10:42 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police are turning to the public for help identifying the man shown above who is connected to the theft of $3700 worth of copper pipe from Home Depot.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the man pulled a knife on an employee and threatened to kill them.

The image below was also shared by the San Luis Obispo Police Department regarding this incident and may be involved.

Image

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Donovan at 805-594-8033.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
City of San Luis Obispo
copper theft
criminal threat
home depot
KEYT
public assistance request
San Luis Obispo Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content