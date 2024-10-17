Police turn to public for help identifying man who stole $3700 worth of copper and threatened Home Depot employee with a knife

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police are turning to the public for help identifying the man shown above who is connected to the theft of $3700 worth of copper pipe from Home Depot.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the man pulled a knife on an employee and threatened to kill them.

The image below was also shared by the San Luis Obispo Police Department regarding this incident and may be involved.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Donovan at 805-594-8033.