Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

District Attorney to charge Alan Osio with murder of his father, attempted murder of his mother, arson, and assault of a police animal

KEYT
By
New
today at 6:06 pm
Published 6:14 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced criminal charges have been filed against Alan Fonseca Osio in connection with the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother on Monday.

Osio has also been charged with one felony count of arson of an inhabited structure, one felony count of assault on a Police Animal, and that he has a prior conviction from 2019 that counts as a strike under California's Three Strikes Law shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Osio is currently scheduled to be arraigned in Department 3 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
arroyo grande
crime and court
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content