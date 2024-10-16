District Attorney to charge Alan Osio with murder of his father, attempted murder of his mother, arson, and assault of a police animal

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced criminal charges have been filed against Alan Fonseca Osio in connection with the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother on Monday.

Osio has also been charged with one felony count of arson of an inhabited structure, one felony count of assault on a Police Animal, and that he has a prior conviction from 2019 that counts as a strike under California's Three Strikes Law shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Osio is currently scheduled to be arraigned in Department 3 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Thursday, Oct. 17.