SLO Airport welcomes milestone flight

San Luis Obispo, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport welcomed its largest flight ever on Thursday.

The Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737-800 arrived from Seattle, Washington to San Luis Obispo around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.

"This Seattle flight is daily and direct to Seattle from San Francisco once a day," said Courtney Pene with the San Luis Obispo County Airport. "We're very proud to welcome them here.”

The milestone flight has a seating capacity of 159 and is San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport's largest passenger aircraft arrival to date.

It is more than double the size of the typical 76-passenger aircraft currently serving the airport.

Staff say this arrival made SLO County Airport history and marks a new chapter of expanded services.