Morro Bay man convicted of felony criminal threats against ex-girlfriend

today at 4:17 pm
Published 4:22 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Eric Douglas Zentzis of Morro Bay was convicted of felony criminal threats against his ex-girlfriend.

The felony offense qualifies as a strike offense under California's Three Strikes Law added the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the conviction.

During the week-long trial, jurors were presented evidence that between New Years Eve of 2023 and Jan. 6, 2024, Zentzis left over 50 voicemails and multiple text messages threatening his ex-girlfriend detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Zentzis is currently scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 6, 2024, in Department 9 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court where he faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

