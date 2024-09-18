The City of Grover Beach takes action as Pedestrian Safety Month Approaches

GROVER BEACH, Calif. -- The City of Grover Beach and local law enforcement are taking action as Pedestrian Safety Month approaches in September and October.

In California, law enforcement honors September as Pedestrian Safety Month and October is National Pedestrian Safety Month.

The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) use the month of October to spread awareness to improve pedestrian safety and help reduce pedestrian-related crashes and injuries.

The observance protects the right for people to walk, bike, skate, or scooter safely.

It is also a reminder to drivers of their responsibility to obey the law, stay alert for pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable people on the road.

The City of Grover Beach and the Grover Beach Police Department are trying to spread awareness before October is here.

People should be safe all year long, but officers will be on high alert for drivers breaking the law and creating a dangerous environment for pedestrians in October.

Back in May of this year, the City of Grover Beach broke ground on the West Grand Avenue Streetscape 4th-8th St. project.

The construction project was specifically created to have a more pedestrian-friendly commercial corridor.

The project is set to be completed by the end of this year. According to the city of Grover Beach, the project will revive, "the City's downtown area, reduce traffic speeds, and promote pedestrian activity".

Some key elements of the project include:

• Road repavement

• Improved bike lanes

• Construction of center medians

• New storm drains from 4th to 9th Street (including part of N. 9th Street)

• Enhanced pedestrian crosswalks at 4th, 6th, and 8th Streets

• New curb ramps at intersections

• Sidewalk repairs

• Street trees and pedestrian lighting

“The West Grand Avenue Streetscape project represents a significant investment in the future of Grover Beach,” said Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson. “By upgrading our infrastructure and improving the streetscape, we are laying the groundwork for economic growth and improved quality of life for our residents.”

Tips for Pedestrians:

Be predictable . Use crosswalks.

. Use crosswalks. Take notice of approaching vehicles and exercise caution. At 30 m.p.h., a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

of approaching vehicles and exercise caution. At 30 m.p.h., a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop. Be visible . Make it easy for drivers to see you – wear light colors, reflective material and carry a flashlight, particularly at dawn, dusk, or at night.

. Make it easy for drivers to see you – wear light colors, reflective material and carry a flashlight, particularly at dawn, dusk, or at night. Be extra careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night when it is harder to see, or when crossing busier streets with more lanes and higher speed limits.

Tips for Drivers:

Follow the speed limit and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Never drive impaired.

