Andrew Rodriguez charged with the September 11 murder of Jonathan Perez in Pismo Beach

today at 3:58 pm
PISMO BEACH, Calif. – On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced that Andrew Frederick Rodriguez has been charged with the Sep. 11 murder of Jonathan Campbell Perez.

Rodriguez is also facing a special allegation for the use of a deadly weapon in the stabbing and has several prior convictions for violent crimes and serious felonies in Ventura County shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

Pismo Beach Police issued a press release on Sep. 13 that they were monitoring Rodriguez while he was at a Ventura County hospital for treatment after a suicide attempt and he was arrested and extradited back to San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Sep. 16.

Rodriguez was arraigned on his charges on Sep. 17 in Department 3 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Andrew Gillies

