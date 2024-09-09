Cal Poly opens new sports plaza for Fall athletics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A new 14,200-square-foot plaza in the north end zone of Alex G. Spanos Stadium at Cal Poly is on schedule to open for fall sports.

The first home football game for Cal Poly is this weekend.

"The plaza has three separate and distinct terraces and has an amazing field view that creates a continuous connection to the action on the field," said Aaron Lambert with Cal Poly.

The Cal Poly Partners Plaza will also be available for upcoming concerts according to the school.

The plaza’s food, seating, and picnic areas will also be available Monday through Thursday during the academic year to provide another amazing space for Cal Poly students to use.