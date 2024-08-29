Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Arroyo Grande man dies following collision on northbound Highway 101 near Price Street

today at 12:43 pm
Published 12:52 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – A 27-year-old Arroyo Grande man died following a collision with a guardrail and a bridge rail on Highway 101 northbound near Price Street Wednesday evening.

On Aug, 28, around 11:13 p.m., first responders were called to the area of Highway 101 and Price Street for a person with major injuries states the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area (CHP) in a press release about the response.

The man, identified as a 27-year-old Arroyo Grande resident, was later declared dead at the scene by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department shared the CHP.

According to the CHP, a preliminary investigation suggests the man was driving a 2015 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 101 at an unknown speed when he lost control and collided with a guardrail and then into a bridge rail.

This collision is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Officer Bradshaw at 805-594-8700.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

