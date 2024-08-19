One person has died after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 227 Monday afternoon

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – One person has died following a solo-vehicle rollover on Highway 227 just north of the Cold Canyon Landfill Monday.

The driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene at 12:14 p.m. detailed the California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Area (CHP) to Your News Channel.

According to CHP, a southbound lane on Highway 227 was blocked as part of their response, but both lanes were reopened at 1:07 p.m.

This is an emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.