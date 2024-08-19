Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Hard closure at intersection of San Luis Drive and Johnson Avenue due to non-injury collision with power pole

today at 3:51 pm
Published 4:08 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The intersection of San Luis Drive and Johnson Avenue has been closed after a non-injury traffic collision damaged a power line pole Monday.

Technicians with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) are on the scene working to restore power shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, access to San Luis Obispo High School and the neighborhood along San Luis Avenue can be found on a detour using California to bypass the hard closure at the Johnson Avenue intersection.

PG&E's Outage map shows 13 total customers without power due to an unplanned outage in the area near the intersection of San Luis Drive and Johnson Avenue with a restoration of power estimated for 4:30 p.m. Monday.

More information will be added to this article as it is confirms.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

