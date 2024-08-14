Pismo Beach residents react to sick sea lions

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - People in Pismo Beach have reported seeing an uptick in dead sea lions showing up on the Central Coast.

From June 8th through July 7th, the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute reported responding to 651 marine mammals exhibiting signs of domoic acid toxicosis, including 97 sea lion rescues.

Suzy Miller from San Luis Obispo sent Your News Channel video of Sea Lions on shore in Pismo at the end of July.

Vandenberg Space Force Base has reported a significant uptick in California sea lion strandings at nearby beaches both on and off base.

Their environmental team has been actively monitoring the situation since the first sighting on July 19.

Many local animal resource representatives say signs point to domoic acid poisoning as the cause.

"Domoic acid poisoning occurs when algae blooms, known as red tides, produce toxins that are ingested by fish and then travel up the food chain to sea lions," said Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell, Natural Resources Program Manager at the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron.

Vandenberg is working with Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute on the issue.

CIMWI says their team started seeing adult sea lions exhibit signs consistent with ingestion of the domoic acid neurotoxin on July 7th. Through July 25th, it was a total of 13 animals.

"On Friday, July 26th, CIMWI’s Hotline started ringing off the hook with reports of sick sea lions in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties," said a Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute spokesman.

"This is the third consecutive year there has been a domoic acid harmful algal bloom affecting marine life in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties,"

If you see a sick mammal, CIMWI says do not touch them, determine their location, and call the CIMWI Rescue Hotline at (805) 567-1505.

