Paso Robles man hospitalized and teen arrested after single-vehicle crash on Sunday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Raul Santiago Cortez, 22, was hospitalized with major injuries after he was ejected from a vehicle driven by a 15-year-old that overturned multiple times after leaving the roadway.

On Aug. 11, around 1:08 a.m., a 15-year-old was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro northbound on River Road at approximately 80 to 90 miles per hour as he approached a turn in the roadway stated California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) in a press release Monday about the incident.

The 15-year-old was unable to slow the Camaro and lost control, leaving the roadway before overturning multiple times across a grass field detailed the CHP.

According to CHP, the rear passenger, a 22-year-old Paso Robles man later identified as Cortez, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries.

The driver and a 17-year-old passenger, both of Paso Robles, sustained minor injuries from the crash and fled the scene without rendering aid to Cortez explained the CHP.

Cortez was eventually transported by ambulance to Sierra Vista Medical Center shared the CHP.

The driver and passenger were located after an investigation and the driver was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall on a felony charge of hit and run stated the CHP.

According to the CHP, it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the solo-vehicle crash and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.