SLO County leaders do their part during Child Support Awareness Month

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Micaela Anthony, Program Manager for Child Support Services, joined your News Channel team to discuss the ways in which her department is helping local families navigate financial, legal and, medical paths during hardship.

Anthony said her team is seeing a rise in case numbers and court orders this year.

She said opening a case is easy and either low cost or no cost; the process can start by logging onto SIMPLIGOV.

Click here for more information about San Luis Obispo County services.