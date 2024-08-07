ABC issued more than 70 alcohol-related citations during this year’s California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) issued more than 70 citations while working enforcement of alcohol-related laws during this year's California Mid-State Fair.

During the California Mid-State Fair, which ran from July 17 through July 28, agents issued 72 citations for violations including: minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of false identification, furnishing and selling alcohol to a minor, minor consuming alcohol in an ABC-licensed location, driving with an open container of alcohol, and passenger in possession of an open container of alcohol detailed the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Five people were also cited for selling alcoholic drinks to a minor after minor decoy operations featuring minors under the direct supervision of agents attempting to purchase alcohol from retail licensees in Paso Robles added the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Those cited for selling alcohol to a minor face a minimum fine of $250 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for their first violation explained the state alcohol enforcement agency.