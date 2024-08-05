Skip to Content
Person rescued by helicopter after being thrown from a horse in Montaña de Oro State Park

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters and search and rescue teams helped a person injured after being thrown form a horse in Montaña de Oro State Park Monday afternoon.

Helicopter 70 found the person and they were hoisted to safety shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The person was transferred to an awaiting ambulance for transport to a local hospital for further medical care explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The image below, from San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, shows the general location of the incident as the red marker.

More information about this emergency response will be added to this article as it becomes available.

