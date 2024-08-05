California Men’s Colony inmate convicted of felony criminal threats against Technician

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Monday that California Men's Colony inmate James Clayton McCurdy Jr. was convicted of felony Criminal Threats against a Psychiatric Technician working at the prison.

In January of 2023, a female Psychiatric Technician located contraband in McCurdy's cell and reported it to a correctional officer stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the conviction Monday.

A San Luis Obispo County jury heard evidence the McCurdy repeatedly threatened to kill and blind the technician in addition to using "several vulgar names" detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The Psychiatric Technician feared for her safety and was reassigned to a different part of the prison after the incident shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

McCurdy has nine previous felony convictions that are listed below:

VC 10851-Stealing a Motor Vehicle (Napa County) in 2006

VC 10851-Stealing a Motor Vehicle (Napa County) in 2007

PC 211/213-Attempted Second Degree Robbery (Napa County) in 2008

H&S 11379-Possession of a Controlled Narcotic (Napa County) in 2009

H&S 11352(a)-Transportation of Narcotics for Sale (Sonoma County) in 2011

PC 4501.5-Battery of a Non-Confined Person While Confined in a State Prison (Kings County) in 2019

PC 4501.5-Battery of a Non-Confined Person while Confined in State Prison (Solano County) in 2020

Two separate counts of violating PC 4501.5-Battery of a Non-Confined Person While Confined in a State Prison (Kings County) in 2021

McCurdy's trial lasted four days and he is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2, 2024, where he faces a maximum sentence of six years in state prison based on his prior convictions explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.