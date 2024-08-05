Skip to Content
A Paso Robles man arrested in connection with early Sunday morning stabbing

today at 11:09 am
Published 11:39 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 32-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested in connection with a stabbing early Sunday morning in Paso Robles.

On Aug. 4, around 2:07 a.m., law enforcement was informed of a person with non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing who had been taken to a local hospital for treatment stated the Paso Robles Police Department in a press release about the stabbing investigation issued Monday.

An investigation discovered that an altercation had happened in the 3300 block of Vine Street early Sunday morning and a 32-year-old Paso Robles man was identified as a suspect in the crime shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the 32-year-old fled the scene of the stabbing in a vehicle, but officers with the California Highway Patrol in Kern County located him in a vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

The 32-year-old was later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for Assault with a Deadly Weapon explained the Paso Robles Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

