Two SLO County residents arrested for multiple drug possession violations in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Two San Luis Obispo County residents were arrested Tuesday for possession of multiple controlled substances after a public disturbance was reported.

On July 30, around 12:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Ash Street for a report of a man chasing a woman screaming for help stated the Arroyo Grande Police Department in a press release Wednesday about the incident.

The screaming woman used the phone of the person who called the disturbance in to police to contact her mother and mentioned the man chasing her was going to a nearby Burger King, but both the woman and the man had left the area before officers arrival detailed the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, officers arrived at the Burger King and witnessed a woman matching the description of the screaming woman enter the front passenger seat of a vehicle.

Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with a 30-year-old man from Ocean who was on a Post-Release Community Supervision status and a 26-year-old woman from Nipomo on an Own Recognizance release detailed the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Following a search of the vehicle, officers discovered of substance suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and evidence of narcotics sales stated the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

The 30-year-old Oceano man had a knife in his possession, a violation of the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision and both people were taken into custody at the scene explained the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Due to the 30-year-old man's prior involvement in narcotics sales and the items seized at the traffic stop, officers were able to get a search warrant for the man's house which revealed additional quantities of methamphetamine and paraphernalia detailed the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Both people were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

H&SC 11351-Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale

H&SC 11378-Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale

H&SC 11377(a)-Possession of Methamphetamine

H&SC 11375(b)(2)-Possession of Xanax

H&SC 11364(a)-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Officer Brandon Earnest with the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5110 or via email at bearnest@arroyogrande.org.