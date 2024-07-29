Three people have died and another person suffered major injuries after wrong-way collision on Highway 46 Sunday evening

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Three people are now dead and another person had major injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 46 Sunday evening.

On July 28, around 10:28 p.m., a 30-year-old Paso Robles woman was driving a 2021 Mercedes westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 46 at an unknown speed shared the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) in a press release Monday.

According to the CHP, that wrong-way driver collided head-on with an eastbound 2022 Honda with three people inside a 24-year-old woman from Cutler, a 32-year-old woman from Sanger, and a 27-year-old man from Reedley.

All three of the occupants of the Honda suffered fatal injuries and their identities, beyond the information above, are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin stated CHP.

The driver of the Mercedes had major injuries following the collision and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno shared CHP.

According to the CHP, impairment is not currently considered a factor in this incident.

A third vehicle, a 2015 Honda, driven by a 38-year-old Bakersfield woman and traveling behind the 2022 Honda eastbound crashed into the rear of the 2022 Honda at 65 miles per hour detailed the CHP.

The Bakersfield woman sustained minor injuries and was not transported from the scene explained the CHP.