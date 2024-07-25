Multiple people rescued from rocks near Port San Luis Thursday

PORT SAN LUIS, Calif. – Multiple people were rescued from the surf and rocks near Harford Pier Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, three rescue swimmers entered the water to help the people in distress.

Two of the juveniles involved were treated at the scene by an ambulance but did not need to be transported for further medical treatment shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.