San Luis Obispo County

Multiple people rescued from rocks near Port San Luis Thursday

KEYT
By
today at 5:22 pm
Published 5:28 pm

PORT SAN LUIS, Calif. – Multiple people were rescued from the surf and rocks near Harford Pier Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, three rescue swimmers entered the water to help the people in distress.

Two of the juveniles involved were treated at the scene by an ambulance but did not need to be transported for further medical treatment shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

