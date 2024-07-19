Two arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants, drug possession, and firearm violations
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – An Oceano woman and a Bakersfield man were arrested after officers discovered drugs and weapons in the vehicle they were sitting in Wednesday in Arroyo Grande.
On Jul. 17, around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of two people potentially under the influence in a parked vehicle in the 900 block of Rancho Parkway stated Arroyo Grande Police in a press release about the incident on Friday.
Arriving officers discovered a 38-year-old Oceano woman and a 32-year-old Bakersfield man in the vehicle with drugs in plain view and a records check showed both had outstanding warrants for their arrest detailed the Arroyo Grande Police Department.
According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of an AR-15 rifle with a high-capacity magazine and altered serial number, a bolt-action rifle, and a loaded handgun as well as a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, additional drugs and associated paraphernalia, and evidence of narcotics sales.
Both were taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail after being medically cleared at a local hospital explained the Arroyo Grand Police Department.
The 38-year-old Oceano woman was booked for multiple outstanding warrants and charged with the following violations:
- PC 647(f)-Public Intoxication
- H&SC 11364(a)-Possession of Paraphernalia
- H&SC 11375(b)(1)-Possession of Xanax for Sale
- PC 25850-Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle
- H&SC 11377(a)-Possession of Methamphetamine
- H&SC 11350(a)-Possession of Narcotics
- H&SC 11370.1(a)-Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed
- H&SC 11351-Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale
- PC 23900-Altering a Firearm's Identifying Information
The 32-year-old Bakersfield man was booked for an outstanding warrant and charged with the following violations:
- PC 647(f)- Public Intoxication
- H&SC 11364(a)-Possession of Paraphernalia
- H&SC 11375(b)(1)-Possession of Alprazolam for Sale
- PC 25850-Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle
- H&SC 11377(a)-Possession of Methamphetamine
- H&SC 11350(a)-Possession of Narcotics
- H&SC 11370.1(a)-Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed
- H&SC 11351-Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale
- PC 23900-Altering a Firearm's Identifying Information
- PC 148(a)(1)-Resisting, Delaying or Obstructing an Officer
- PC 21810- Possession of Metal Knuckles
- PC 29800(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- PC 30305(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of Ammunition
- PC 529(a)(3)-False Impersonation of Another
Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact Arroyo Grande Police Senior Officer Ramirez at 805-473-5110 ext. 7001 or through email at tramirez@arroyogrande.org.