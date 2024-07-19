Two arrested Wednesday on outstanding warrants, drug possession, and firearm violations

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – An Oceano woman and a Bakersfield man were arrested after officers discovered drugs and weapons in the vehicle they were sitting in Wednesday in Arroyo Grande.

On Jul. 17, around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of two people potentially under the influence in a parked vehicle in the 900 block of Rancho Parkway stated Arroyo Grande Police in a press release about the incident on Friday.

Arriving officers discovered a 38-year-old Oceano woman and a 32-year-old Bakersfield man in the vehicle with drugs in plain view and a records check showed both had outstanding warrants for their arrest detailed the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of an AR-15 rifle with a high-capacity magazine and altered serial number, a bolt-action rifle, and a loaded handgun as well as a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, additional drugs and associated paraphernalia, and evidence of narcotics sales.

Both were taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail after being medically cleared at a local hospital explained the Arroyo Grand Police Department.

The 38-year-old Oceano woman was booked for multiple outstanding warrants and charged with the following violations:

PC 647(f)-Public Intoxication

H&SC 11364(a)-Possession of Paraphernalia

H&SC 11375(b)(1)-Possession of Xanax for Sale

PC 25850-Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle

H&SC 11377(a)-Possession of Methamphetamine

H&SC 11350(a)-Possession of Narcotics

H&SC 11370.1(a)-Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed

H&SC 11351-Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale

PC 23900-Altering a Firearm's Identifying Information

The 32-year-old Bakersfield man was booked for an outstanding warrant and charged with the following violations:

PC 647(f)- Public Intoxication

H&SC 11364(a)-Possession of Paraphernalia

H&SC 11375(b)(1)-Possession of Alprazolam for Sale

PC 25850-Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle

H&SC 11377(a)-Possession of Methamphetamine

H&SC 11350(a)-Possession of Narcotics

H&SC 11370.1(a)-Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed

H&SC 11351-Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale

PC 23900-Altering a Firearm's Identifying Information

PC 148(a)(1)-Resisting, Delaying or Obstructing an Officer

PC 21810- Possession of Metal Knuckles

PC 29800(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of a Firearm

PC 30305(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of Ammunition

PC 529(a)(3)-False Impersonation of Another

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact Arroyo Grande Police Senior Officer Ramirez at 805-473-5110 ext. 7001 or through email at tramirez@arroyogrande.org.