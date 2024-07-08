Utility payment drop box in Cambria broken into, Sheriff’s Office investigating

CAMBRIA, Calif. – On Monday, the Cambria Community Services District reported that the payment drop box in the District's parking lot was broken into sometime between Wednesday, Jun. 4, and Sunday, Jun. 7.

The Cambria Community Services District tells anyone who submitted a payment through drop box during the above period to do the following:

Contact your bank to stop payment on any checks or money orders deposited during that time period

Monitor your bank account for any unauthorized transactions

Report any suspicious activity to your bank

Consider using alternative payment methods, including online payments, to protect your accounts

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, an administrator reported the theft from the locked, standalone payment drop box located in the parking lot at 1316 Tamsen Street.

The drop box, used for customers to drop off utility service payments, was last seen undamaged at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jul. 3 and when officer workers returned to the District's office at 9 a.m. on Sunday, they discovered the drop box had been damaged and an unknown number of payments may have been compromised explained the Cambria Community Services District.

The lock for the drop box is missing and the door to the payment repository was unsecured, but there was one envelope in the drop box when workers returned Sunday morning shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any questions or need help, you are asked to contact the Cambria Community Services District at 805-927-6223.