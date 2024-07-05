Skip to Content
Three people displaced following structure fire in Arroyo Grande early Friday

Five Cities Fire Authority
today at 10:11 am
Published 10:29 am

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Three people are now displaced following a structure fire on Via La Barranca in Arroyo Grande early Friday morning.

On Jul. 5, around 12:24 a.m., firefighters from multiple local agencies responded to a reported structure fire on Via La Barranca stated the Five Cities Fire Authority in a press release about the incident.

Arriving units found a large shop and several vehicles already on fire and the flames spreading into a nearby residence and hillside vegetation detailed Five Cities Fire Authority.

According to Five Cities Fire, aggressive efforts by fire teams prevented the fire from reaching further into the involved home as well as nearby homes.

Despite those efforts, three people were displaced by the fire and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation shared the Five Cities Fire Authority.

As part of the Five Cities Fire Authority Automatic Aid Agreement and the San Luis Obispo County Mutual Aid Plan, firefighters from San Luis Obispo City and County Fire Departments, Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services, Morro Bay Fire, and Guadalupe Fire joined Five Cities Fire Authority personnel as part of the response explained Five Cities Fire Authority.

