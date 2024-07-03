Skip to Content
Sun Bucks provides free food to kids

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Sun Bucks is a new program in California that provides access to food for kids in the summertime. Families will get $120 for each eligible child to buy groceries during the summer. Families who qualify will get Sun Bucks mailed to their home on an S-EBT card.

News Channel spoke about the program with SLO County Health Education Specialist, Maritza Perez. She also talks about how local Farmers Markets are providing additional funding for those participating in the Sun Bucks program.

