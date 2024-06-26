Motorcyclist hospitalized with major injuries after colliding with truck on Lopez Drive Tuesday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized with major injuries after crashing into the back of a truck on Lopez Drive Tuesday evening.

On Jun. 25, around 5:42 p.m., a 54-year-old Arroyo Grande man driving a 1972 BMW R75-5 motorcycle was heading eastbound on Lopez Drive as he approached the Country Oak Way intersection stated California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Area (CHP) in a press release about the incident.

A 29-year-old Arroyo Grande man in a 2021 Ford f-150 was stopped waiting for westbound traffic on Lopez Drive to clear so he could turn left onto Country Oak Way explained the CHP.

According to CHP, the 54-year-old could not slow or stop his vehicle and crashed into the rear of the truck.

The 54-year-old motorcyclist was unconscious but breathing when emergency personnel arrived on the scene and he was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital with major injuries to his upper extremities detailed the CHP.

While alcohol nor drugs are currently considered a factor in this incident, the collision remains under investigation shared the CHP.