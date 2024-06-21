Paso Robles Police turn to the public for help investigating a fight on Creston Road Thursday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Police Department is turning to the public for help in investigating a large fight in the parking lot at 1900 Creston Road Thursday afternoon.

On Jun. 20, around 3:45 p.m., officers were called to a reported fight involving a large group of men in a parking lot of 1900 Creston Road where one person had brandished a firearm stated the Paso Robles Police Department in a press release about the incident.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, arriving officers detained multiple people at the scene, but no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

Officers learned that the main suspects involved in the altercation had fled the area before their arrival with one person seen leaving in a white Honda sedan shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can share your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-549-7867.