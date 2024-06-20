Arroyo Grande man arrested for DUI after crashing into trash truck Wednesday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – A 34-year-old Arroyo Grande man was arrested for driving under the influence of a narcotic after he crashed into a garbage truck on Farroll Avenue Wednesday.

On Jun. 19, around 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Farroll Avenue and Oak Park Boulevard for a reported reckless driver stated the Arroyo Grande Police Department in a press release about the arrest.

According to Arroyo Grande Police, officers discovered a small passenger car had collided with an occupied trash collection truck in the 1000 block of Farroll Avenue and both people involved were uninjured.

Officers noted the 34-year-old driver of the car "displayed objective symptoms of impairment" and field sobriety tests were administered at the scene detailed the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

The 34-year-old was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a narcotic and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges: