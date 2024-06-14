One man hospitalized with major injuries after hit-and-run on Los Osos Valley Road Thursday

LOS OSOS, Calif. – A Los Osos man was hospitalized with major injuries after a hit-and-run collision on Los Osos Valley Road Thursday evening.

On Jun. 13 around 8:48 p.m., a 2004 Hyundai Elantra was heading across Los Osos Valley Road northbound out of a private parking lot west of Sunset Drive at an unknown speed detailed the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area (CHP) in a press release about the incident.

At the same time, a 1987 Honda Elite 80 scooter driven by a 35-year-old resident of Los Osos was heading eastbound on Los Osos Valley Road at an unknown speed explained the CHP.

According to the CHP, for an unknown reason, the Hyundai traveled directly into the path of the Honda and the front of the scooter collided into the left side of the Elantra, ejecting the driver of the scooter.

The driver of the scooter, a 35-year-old Los Osos man, sustained major injuries and was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital detailed the CHP.

The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene westbound on Los Osos Valley Road at a high rate of speed before the arrival of law enforcement shared the CHP.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at 805-594-8700.