Woman participating in long-distance rowing race medevacked by U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday

MORRO BAY, Calif. – A 26-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was medically evacuated by helicopter 72 miles southwest of Morro Bay Harbor Wednesday while participating in the 'World's Toughest Row' race.

Watchstanders at the United States Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach (USCG) received a report of a medical emergency aboard rowboat Julie around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday stated the USCG in a press release about the incident.

The on-duty flight surgeon determined the woman needed medical attention within 12 hours and a USCG San Diego Air Station-based Jayhawk Helicopter successfully transported the woman to awaiting medical personnel at San Luis Obispo Airport detailed the USCG.

According to the USCG, the woman arrived in stable condition and the two remaining people on rowboat Julie are being transported Thursday by a USCG 47-foot boat back to Morro Bay Harbor.

For the remaining participants, the race to the Hawaiian Islands continues and you can track their progress live here.