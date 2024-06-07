Two Fresno residents arrested following vehicle chase Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– Two Fresno residents were arrested after a vehicle chase in Grover Beach Wednesday.

On Jun. 5, around 1:46 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of W. Branch Street in Arroyo Grande for a reported vehicle break-in and attempted vehicle theft stated the Arroyo Grande Police Department in a press release about the arrests.

A 'Be On the Lookout' broadcast was issued when arriving officers were unable to locate the vehicle suspected of being connected with the thefts explained the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Around 5:22 p.m., officers in Grover Beach located the suspected vehicle and, after attempting a traffic stop, a chase started and was eventually called off by law enforcement when the suspected vehicle reached Highway 101 shared the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, the suspected vehicle was discovered unoccupied around 5:55 p.m. and police confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Fresno.

Detectives with the Arroyo Grande Police Department located a 41-year-old Fresno man who matched the description of one of the two people involved and placed him under arrest detailed the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

The 41-year-old was booked at the San Luis Obispo Jail on the following charges:

PC 182(a)(1)-Conspiracy

CVC 664/10851-Attempted Vehicle Theft

PC 496(a)-Possession of Stolen Property

PC 530(a)-Identity Theft

Shortly after that arrest, a 32-year-old woman from Fresno who matched the description of the other involved person was taken into custody in the nearby area.

The woman was placed under arrest for two outstanding felony warrants and was also booked on the following charges:

PC 182(a)(1)-Conspiracy

CVC664/10851-Attempted Vehicle Theft

PC496(a)-Possession of Stolen Property

PC 148.9(a)(1)-Providing False Identification to a Peace Officer

HS 11364(a)-Possession of Drug Paraphenalia

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer B. Earnest at 805-473-5110 or via email at bearnest@arroyogrnade.org.