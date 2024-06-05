Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County taps reserves for $15.6 million budget deficit

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Supervisors passed a balanced budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Facing a $15.6 million dollar deficit, SLO County approved reductions and dipped into reserve funds.

Budget Director Lisa Howe said San Luis Obispo County used, "A strategic plan of 50 percent structural reductions and 50 percent one time use of county reserves."

