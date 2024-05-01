Atascadero based dog rescue Novy’s Ark celebrates two years of Rescue & Adoption

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Novy's Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption, based in Atascadero, is celebrating its two-year milestone.

The organization provided more information in the following press release:

Atascadero, CA – Since opening in April 2022, Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption has rescued and rehomed over 140 dogs. Each of these dogs were rescued from a high-risk setting, sheltered in a loving environment as part of the family, and eventually placed in their forever home. As Novy’s Ark’s begins a third year in operation, there is a continued effort to engage Central Coast dog lovers in the mission. Opportunities to support Novy’s Ark include: Meet the Dogs of the Ark – The public is invited to join these family-friendly monthly events hosted by generous local venues. Rescue dogs receive much needed socialization and potential adopters have a chance to find a new furry family member. Attendees can look forward to a relaxed experience at a favorite location, as well as plenty of adorable dogs.

Dog Sponsorship – Novy’s Ark is building a dog sponsorship program, open to companies and individuals. Sponsorship comes with perks, including naming the dog and being recognized as a rock star supporter on Novy’s Ark’s social media and website. When a dog receives sponsorship, it changes their life and the lives of other dogs in desperate situations.

Foster Homes – Novy’s Ark continues the search for dog lovers willing to open their home to a temporary foster dog. Foster homes give dogs a chance to experience life and love in a whole new way, helping prepare them for life with their eventual family. For a small rescue such as Novy’s Ark, foster homes have a massive impact on the number of dogs that can be helped.

