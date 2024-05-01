Atascadero based dog rescue Novy’s Ark celebrates two years of Rescue & Adoption
ATASCADERO, Calif. – Novy's Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption, based in Atascadero, is celebrating its two-year milestone.
The organization provided more information in the following press release:
Atascadero, CA – Since opening in April 2022, Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption has rescued and rehomed over 140 dogs. Each of these dogs were rescued from a high-risk setting, sheltered in a loving environment as part of the family, and eventually placed in their forever home.
As Novy’s Ark’s begins a third year in operation, there is a continued effort to engage Central Coast dog lovers in the mission. Opportunities to support Novy’s Ark include:
- Meet the Dogs of the Ark – The public is invited to join these family-friendly monthly events hosted by generous local venues. Rescue dogs receive much needed socialization and potential adopters have a chance to find a new furry family member. Attendees can look forward to a relaxed experience at a favorite location, as well as plenty of adorable dogs.
- Dog Sponsorship – Novy’s Ark is building a dog sponsorship program, open to companies and individuals. Sponsorship comes with perks, including naming the dog and being recognized as a rock star supporter on Novy’s Ark’s social media and website. When a dog receives sponsorship, it changes their life and the lives of other dogs in desperate situations.
- Foster Homes – Novy’s Ark continues the search for dog lovers willing to open their home to a temporary foster dog. Foster homes give dogs a chance to experience life and love in a whole new way, helping prepare them for life with their eventual family. For a small rescue such as Novy’s Ark, foster homes have a massive impact on the number of dogs that can be helped.
Support from the local community is vital to Novy’s Ark’s work helping dogs in jeopardy of euthanasia instead live happily in their forever homes. Please visit www.novysark.org for more information or to donate.
About Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption:
Novy's Ark's mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment as part of our family until they join yours. In partnership with our community, and alongside other rescue groups, we are dedicated to raising awareness of humane treatment and respect for all animals.
Novy’s Ark is a 501©(3) non-profit, EIN 88-0567155.