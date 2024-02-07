Lake Lopez at 99.9% capacity post torrential storm

LAKE LOPEZ, Calif. -- Lake Lopez in San Luis Obispo County is almost at capacity with the recent storm bringing it up to 99.9% capacity.

According to the Public Works Department of San Luis Obispo County, Lake Lopez increased by 15.47 inches since July 1st of 2023.

The reservoir elevation is at 522.55 ft. and although it has not spilled yet, Lake Lopez is getting close.

Lake Lopez, just outside of Arroyo Grande, is popular for its camping and lake-based attractions.

People have enjoyed the recent water levels after years of drought.

